Overdue loans up 0.83 pct in domestic lei, 1.85 pct lower in foreign currency in July

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei totaled 4.85 billion lei this July, 0.83 percent up from the figure reported in June, while past due loans in foreign currency dropped 1.85 percent to the equivalent of 1.92 billion lei, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reports.

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 186.4 billion lei this July (1.32 pct less compared to the previous month), of which 68.175 billion lei were taken out by companies and 113.989 billion lei by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled the equivalent of roughly 88.93 billion lei this July (by 1.26 percent less compared to June 2020), of which corporate loans accounted for 50.745 billion lei and retail loans for 32.899 billion lei.