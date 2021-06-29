Parliament to hold Iasi Pogrom solemn commemorative sitting on Wednesday

Parliament will hold on Wednesday, starting at 14:00, a solemn sitting dedicated to the commemoration of the victims of the 1941 Iasi Pogrom, the joint Standing Bureaus decided today.

Delivering speeches at this solemn meeting will be President Klaus Iohannis, Senate and Chamber of Deputies heads Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister Florin Citu and representatives of the parliamentary groups and non-affiliated MPs.

At the request of deputy Alexandru Muraru, the Government's Special Representative for the Promotion of Memory Policies, the Combat of Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, the joint Standing Bureaus decided today to include Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, David Saranga, Germany's Federal Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, and Pogrom survivor Michael Cernea in the list of the speakers at the meeting.

Among the guests at the solemn event are members of the government, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, the Head of the Royal House of Romania, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church and leaders of other religious denominations, representatives of the Federation of Romanian Jewish Communities, the Romanian Army's Chief of Staff, the president of the Romanian Academy, as well as survivors or descendants of the pogrom victims.

"Through the initiative to commemorate in a solemn session 80 years since the greatest massacre committed in modern time Romania, the supreme representative body of all Romanian citizens will convey a strong message of recognition of the suffering of the pogrom victims and survivors, and the respective historical events will thus benefit from significant attention from the domestic and international public opinion," Muraru said in a letter to Parliament, Agerpres informs.