 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ParliamentaryElections2020/Last polling stations close abroad

AEP
alegeri parlamentare

The voting process abroad for the Romanian parliamentary elections ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 9.00 pm local time (07.00 am Romania's time), according to AGERPRES.

Romanians abroad had two days to vote in this election. After the polls closed in the country on Sunday at 9.00 pm (local hour), the vote in the diaspora continued. The electoral process abroad took place over 59 hours, depending on the time zone differences.

A total of 265,490 voters voted outside the country. The highest turnout in the diaspora was recorded in Italy (48,387 voters), the Republic of Moldova (37,632), Spain (33,576), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (31,507), Germany (30,493), France (11,695 ), according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

There were 748 polling stations organized abroad for the parliamentary elections, and there was also a possibility to vote by mail. Most polling stations were set in Spain (140), Italy (137), Germany (61), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (50), France (47, plus one in Monaco), the United States (36), the Republic of Moldova (30), Belgium (19), Austria (17), Ireland (16) The Netherlands (15), Greece (11), Denmark (10).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.