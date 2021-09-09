Patriarch Daniel: A thourough education for life includes direct family experiences and continuing in school

A thorough education for life includes direct experiences, starting with family and continuing in school, Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church said in a message addressed to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

"The current pandemic has directly affected the education of children and youth. Recent studies highlight the usefulness but also the limits of online education: mental fatigue, depressive manifestations, loss of motivation, difficulties in thinking, concentrating and decision-making. A thorough education for life includes direct experiences, lived within a solid community, starting with family and continuing in School, in the life of the Church and society," the Patriarch urges.

"In the context of the Romanian and European tradition, the determining role of Family and Church is known in educating children and youth throughout time. Today, when under the influence of a secularising ideologies, their contribution is diminished in the area of education, the cooperation between Family, Church and School becomes more necessary, in order to offer children and youth the necessary support at both personal and community level," the Patriarch says.

On the occasion of the beginning of the new school year, the Patriarch wishes students, parents and teachers "health and much support, peace and joy" in achieving the meaning of each of those.

"On the occasion of the 2021-2022 school year, we pray to God to take care of the children, the parents, the teachers from Romania and all around the world, to give them health and much assistance, peace and joy, for their work to be a blessing and joy to the Church, Family and Society", Patriarch Daniel also said, Agerpres informs.