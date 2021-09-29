Patriarch Daniel asks God, 'the Source of Love and Wisdom', to bless students and professors ahead of new academic year

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel extended his blessing to all students, professors and parents ahead of the new academic year 2021-2022, basilica reports.

In his message, His Beatitude asked for God’s help upon students during their study, research, and other activities that develop and deepen “the scientific, educational, spiritual, cultural and practical values.”

Blessing at the beginning of the academic year: Full text

At the beginning of the new academic year 2021-2022, we address a message of blessing to all students and professors in universities and postgraduate education institutions, wishing them much help from God during the study, research and activities that deepen the scientific, educational, spiritual, cultural, and practical values.

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church declared 2021 as a Solemn Year of the pastoral care of Romanians outside Romania, wishing to highlight the importance of cultivating the Romanian Orthodox identity and communion.

The young Romanian Orthodox everywhere, confessors of the faith in word and deed, lovers of prayer and action, are missionaries of the Church in today’s society, representing not only the future but also the active and creative present of the Church.

That is why the Church calls all young people to be seekers, recipients and confessors of Christ’s love for all people.

In this sense, for young people, Christ the Lord is the source of eternal love, sincere friendship and peace of mind.

He is the source of life, light and hope for all humans. Those who loved and followed the Lord Jesus Christ with excellent fidelity, from a young age, are the saints of the Church, bright portraits of sincere, humble and merciful love, teachers and intercessors for all people.

The Romanian Orthodox Church tries to respond to the educational needs of young people through programs that take place both in the country and abroad, adapted to each community, such as Meetings of Orthodox Youth from around the world, activities of the Romanian Christian-Orthodox Students Association (ASCOR), The National Catechetical Program “Christ shared with children”, the educational project “Choose the School!”, Youth camps, pilgrimages for pupils and students, scholarships and many social-philanthropic projects, developed by diocesan centres, deaneries, parishes and some monasteries.

Through all this, we cultivate self-confidence and fellowship, respect and love for people and nature – God’s creation. We strengthen the life of communion of young people, Christian solidarity, friendship, respect for the Church and the Nation, and dialogue with other peoples.

It is necessary that the spiritual and educational work of guiding and supporting young people be enlightened by the conviction that all the children and young people of the nation are a blessing of God for the Family, the Church and Society.

At the beginning of the new academic year 2021-2022, we congratulate all the young Romanians who obtained good results in their studies in the previous years, both in the country and abroad.

We pray to the Merciful God, the Source of Love and Wisdom, to bless all students, professors, and parents for many and excellent years!

With much appreciation and paternal blessings,

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church