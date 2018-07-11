 
     
PG Lazar on Kovesi's dismissal: Prosecutors are concerned about situation created

Romania's Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated on Wednesday that prosecutors are concerned in respect to the situation which was created after the dismissal of chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, informs Agerpres.

"The prosecutors are concerned regarding the situation that was generated, but this concern doesn't impede them to further fulfill with determination the role that they have in defending the rule of law, their constitutional role. It's a sensitive situation around us and I don't have to describe it to you," Lazar stated upon entering the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) headquarters.

