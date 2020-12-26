Physician Valeriu Gheorghita: At this point, there are few contraindications related to vaccination

The head of the National Committee leading the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, military physician Valeriu Gheorghita, on Saturday said that, at the moment, there are very few contraindications related to vaccination.

"Every hesitation, every question, every reluctance is absolutely legitimate, the important thing is to be able to provide the necessary answers to each person. We must trust the medical staff, talk to family doctors, talk to doctors who know our medical history to take the best decision for us related to vaccination. In our opinion, there are very few contraindications related to vaccination, and I think that only communication and information are the right ways to do things right now so that each person can make the best decision, to ensure the protection of his/her health, of his/her family, of his loved ones and of the community in general," said Gheorghita, at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development" Cantacuzino.".

The first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday morning at the "Cantacuzino" Institute in the Capital City. AGERPRES .