Plastic artist Paula Salar exhibits at the Biennale Art Expo Venezia

The Suceava plastic artist Paula Salar will be present with her creations this year at the international exhibition that brings together artists from several countries and their works, during the Venice Biennale, which takes place in May.

According to Paula Salar, the plastic composition entitled "Misterious soul of Venezia" is part of the international artistic project "Biennale Art Expo Venezia", which brings together under the high vibration of art, creators from all over the world.

The work of art, selected by a specialized international jury, was conceived in the form of a triptych and includes compositions of different sizes, chromatically, compositionally and structurally harmonized, in order to convey through expressiveness the artistic message, the paintings being made in acrylic technique on canvas, the size of the entire composition being of 80/90 cm, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I have created the three works harmoniously reunited compositionally, using chromatically and symbolically elements to represent Venice. It is that mysterious Venice, an apparition of an eternal woman who haunts the lagoon, wearing vestments in Venetian red tones, that colour of red earth often used in Renaissance paintings, the red that Cennino Cennini describes in his writing Il Libro dell'Arte, as being combined with lime white. The Venetian red has remained in art and history as the so expressive redness of Titian, Rembrandt and Vermeer, emphasizing that all the Renaissance were the people of the red - a representation of the deity, of the Virgin Mary, of everything that was festive, all bearing the seal of the red. The spectre woman, from one of the works, is fascinating as an appearance, and her gaze is forever hidden under the patinated, yet still shining mask of the times. Her eyes with a deep, mysterious light are almost magical," Paula Salar said.

The Suceava artist said she has chosen to use in one of her compositions the carnival mask, a traditional mask that symbolized and exteriorized the lower, almost demonic trends and which was worn precisely with the purpose of banishing them and added that "the mask operated as a kind of catharsis and did not hide, but on the contrary, revealed the lower trends that had to be banished".

The third painting included in the composition, 70/50 cm, gives the atmosphere of Venice, the red inflections, the shades of blues and greens defining its palette.

"The composition is conceived in the idea of a triptych, the paintings complementing each other, as in a story started by the plastic artist and continued by the viewer, the way their soul and mind want to interpret it endlessly," Paula Salar explained.

She expressed her confidence that, as she was impressed by the tens of thousands of viewers of her works in such international projects carried out in Miami (2016), New York (2018), Celano Jazz Festival - Italy (2019), she will, this year, through her creations, touch the souls of art lovers in Venice, too.