PM advisor Valcov says budget finalized, Finance Ministry to make it public Wednesday morning at latest

Darius Valcov, Prime Minister's advisor, said on Monday that the draft state budget for 2019 is finalized and that the Ministry of Finance will make it public no later than Wednesday morning.

"The budget is finalized and probably on Wednesday morning at the latest, if not tomorrow night [Tuesday evening], the Ministry of Finance will make it public," Darius Valcov told private broadcaster Romania TV, asked when he thinks the draft budget for 2019 will be presented in Parliament for debate.

In the context, he specified that the budget is drawn on an exchange rate of less than 4.7 lei for 1 euro.

"You have seen the rises in the last two years, namely 71 billion lei in addition to 2016 in 2018, which shows very clearly that the current coalition knows very well to bring money to the state budget and spends it as promised in the election campaign through the government program," Valcov said.

Advisor to Prime Minister Darius Valcov declared on Sunday evening at private broadcaster Antena 3 that the draft budget law for 2019 is ready and will be presented by the Government on Tuesday, 29 January, and on 5 or 6 February its debate in Parliament could start.

