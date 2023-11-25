PM Ciolacu announces Romania will increase transport capacity for Ukrainain grain

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Saturday that Romania has taken up a role of maximum importance in ensuring the transit of Ukrainian grain towards international markets, and will increase its transport capacity.

"Romania took up a top important role in ensuring the passage of Ukrainian grain towards international markets, so that more than 60 percent of all these exports were made via Romanian transport corridors. In the coming period we envisage increasing the transport capacity, with the direct support of our international partners and of the European Union," Ciolacu said in an online address to the Kyiv International Summit on World Food Security.

According to a government release, the prime minister emphasized Romania's key role in facilitating Ukrainian grain exports via the EU solidarity lanes. Ciolacu reaffirmed Romania's solidarity with Ukraine and congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal for the excellent level of cooperation aimed at expanding land, rail, river and sea connections between the two countries.

"The head of the Romanian Executive condemned in the strongest terms Russia's illegal and unjustified attacks on Ukraine, which constitute war crimes. He also slammed the Russian air strikes in Ukraine, near the border with Romania, which affect the international grain transport infrastructure," the cited release mentions.

The second international summit in Kyiv on world food security marks the importance of the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine" initiated in 2022 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the cited source states.

Nearly 30 senior officials, heads of state or government and foreign ministers from European countries, the USA, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, representatives of EU institutions, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi attended the conference in person or online, professing direct support to global food security by ensuring the export of Ukrainian grain to international markets, and in particular to the most vulnerable countries.