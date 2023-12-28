PM Ciolacu: Governmental cloud project unblocked after three years

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday hailed the unblocking of the governmental cloud project and underscored its importance for the digital transformation of the Romanian administration.

On December 19, during the discussions in the budget-finance parliamentary committees, the minister of research, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, informed that the final form of the governmental cloud architecture was approved after negotiations with the European Commission, Agerpres informs.

"Today we received a very useful and important news. After talks and negotiations with the European Commission, the final version of the governmental cloud architecture was finally approved, which means that, in the shortets while, there will also be approved the Government Ordinance no 89 with the subsequent modifications and supplement, based on which we will be able to start the procedures for the public acquisitions in the dedicated cloud field," specified minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan.