PM Ciolacu on special pensions law: If it does not pass CCR, an extraordinary session to be needed in August

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that if the law on special pensions does not pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), there will be an extraordinary parliamentary session in August in order to transpose the CCR decision.

''Even if it does not pass the Constitutional Court, I made an entire calendar to the parliamentary groups and explained to my colleagues that an extraordinary session will be needed, I think in August. We all know that there is a period when the Court is also in recess. We will see the deadlines given by the Court. I have the constitutional right to address the Constitutional Court, as it is so important for Romania to carry out a reform, so that we can submit the payment request number 3 (from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - PNRR, ed.n.). I shall take this step, so that the deadline is swifter, so that in August, early August, if needed, if the Court deems it necessary, we can hold an extraordinary session, to transpose what the Court decides,'' Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television station.

We can not go any further with special pensions - the Prime Minister conveyed.

The Constitutional Court of Romania will discuss on 26 July the notifications of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) regarding the Law for the amendment and completion of some normative acts in the area of service pensions and the normative act on the increase of the retirement age, the CCR officials told AGERPRES on Friday.

