PM Ciolacu: Republic of Moldova and Ukraine must be helped to become economically sustainable

The Republic of Moldova and Ukraine must be helped to become economically sustainable, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told American investors attending the AmCham CEO Business Forum on Tuesday.

"Look at the dynamics of the war in Ukraine and the increasing interest of the Russian Federation at least politically to manage Transnistria and I am firmly convinced that you know as well as I do what is coming. We have a moral obligation towards our Romanians in the Republic of Moldova and we will have to somehow convince you, who have invested in Romania, to find the guarantees that the Romanian state can offer, maybe even the United States of America, already Germany, after the discussion with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, would be interested in offering guarantees for German companies operating in Romania, so that we can try to balance a little the sustainability of the Republic of Moldova. The Republic of Moldova is a sustainable state through the involvement of the European Union, the United States and primarily Romania. We have to help them become economically sustainable," said Marcel Ciolacu.He also stressed the need for continued support for Ukraine."Just as, with all the inconveniences and with all the discussions we had with Romanian farmers, we had to and must help Ukraine. If we do not help them at least in the area of grain exports to become economically sustainable, they will have no chance in the future," Ciolacu said.