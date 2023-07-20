PM Ciolacu requests suspension from office of heads of AJPIS from seven counties and from Bucharest

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu asked the new Minister of Labour on Thursday to suspend from office the heads of the County Agencies for Payments and Social Inspection from seven counties, as well as from Bucharest, told Agerpres.

"We are at the end of our nationwide inquiry, where we requested in the government meeting and there are already clear data and facts that force us all to take certain firm decisions. There is a situation, frankly, intolerable: counties where centres were found without authorization, centres that operated clandestinely - all under the eyes of Romanian state officials. Plus other centres with serious problems closed or with their activity suspended. From my point of view it is this is inadmissible. Most such cases are in: Arad, Giurgiu, Constanta, Maramures, Hunedoara, Teleorman, Vrancea and Bucharest, especially in district 1. I request the new Minister of Labour, Mrs. Simona Bucura Oprescu, that all the heads of the County Agencies for Payments and Social Inspection, the famous AJPIS in these counties, plus the head of the Bucharest Municipal Agency urgently be suspended from office, until disciplinary investigations have concluded. Everything is legal," said Ciolacu, at the beginning of the Government meeting.