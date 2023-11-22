PM Ciolacu: Romania will not enter default next year

Romania will not enter default next year, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.

He was asked at a press conference held at the Buzau County Council headquarters about the fact that, according to estimates, Romania will have to pay 45 billion lei in interest on loans next year.

"Why don't you ask Citu, why didn't you raise your voices when he made debts of 9.2% of the GDP? Do you somehow think that those debts are not to be paid? Will any prime minister or some president of Romania come and say: "Don't be upset, I have nothing to do with what they have done." Why didn't Romania see it when a reckless man took the country to this area? (...) Yes, those debts have to be paid and we have prepared and will budget so as to avoid default. With the buffer that is now at the National Bank and at the Ministry of Finance, because we have the largest buffer, there is no risk of having default next year," said Ciolacu.

The prime minister attended, on Wednesday, at the Buzau County Council headquarters, the signing of the last works contract for Lot 3 of the Ploiesti - Buzau section of the A7 Motorway (Moldavia Motorway).