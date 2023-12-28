PM Ciolacu: We regulate salary inequities for the public employees outside the central administration

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after Thursday's government meeting announced that "a large part of the salary inequities" will be regulated for a number of public employees in the country, such as those of pension houses, of the public health directorates or working in the cultural field.

On the other hand, for dignitaries from the central administration, allowances will remain frozen next year as well, stated Marcel Ciolacu, Agerpres informs.

"Today we will also regulate a large part of the salary inequities for the employees outside the central administration, such as the employees of the pension houses, ANOFMs [the National Agency for Employment], ITMs [Labour Inspectorates], ANPIS [National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection], who will be brought to the salary level of those in the central structures. The same will happen for the employees from DSP [Public Health Directorates], APIA {Agency for Payments in Agriculture], and INA {the National Institute of Administraion] and the county cultural directorates, but also for the officials from the prefecture offices, who will be brought up to the salary level of the General Secretariat of the Government. In fact, for the dignitaries from the central administration, the allowances will remain frozen next year as well," said the PM.