Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu welcomes EIB President Calvino: We will accelerate common projects

Marcel Ciolacu, despre Schengen si cetatenia pentru romanii din Spania

Romania will accelerate common projects with the European Investment Bank (EIB), Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, after a meeting at the Romanian Government House with EIB President Nadia Calvino.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) is a key and strategic partner for Romania. We are going to accelerate the implementation of our common projects with the support of the new president NadiaCalvino. Special focus on health, energy, agriculture and infrastructure," Ciolacu said in a social media post.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.