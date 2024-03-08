PM Ciolacu welcomes EIB President Calvino: We will accelerate common projects

Romania will accelerate common projects with the European Investment Bank (EIB), Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, after a meeting at the Romanian Government House with EIB President Nadia Calvino.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) is a key and strategic partner for Romania. We are going to accelerate the implementation of our common projects with the support of the new president NadiaCalvino. Special focus on health, energy, agriculture and infrastructure," Ciolacu said in a social media post.