PM Citu considers Ombudsman has independence, however not independence to be irresponsible

Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that the Ombudsman institution has a certain independence, but their activity is assessed by Parliament.

"All we know now is that this institution, the Ombudsman, is subordinated to the Romanian Parliament. They have independence, however, it does not have the independence to be irresponsible, for example. The assessment is carried out by the Romanian Parliament," Citu told on Tuesday private broadcaster Digi 24.

He specified that the reasoning of the the Constitutional Court's decision is being expected so that a decision can be made regarding the Ombudsman.

"I don't know how they made the decision, on what grounds, we will see and then we will make a decision in the coalition," the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, the Romanian Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament's decision to remove Renata Weber from the position of Ombudsman was unconstitutional.