PM Citu: Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre will generate real added value for Romania and partners

The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre will enjoy the full support of the Romanian government, will generate real added value, beneficial to Romania and NATO and EU partners, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

"It gives me great pleasure to participate in the opening of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre, an institution operating under the authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an institution that, I can assure you, will enjoy the full support of the government, and mine. Setting up the centre is a natural consequence of the importance that the issue of resilience has accumulated in recent years, a particularly complex issue that must be closely monitored as a result of its impact on society in general, and also on state institutions in particular," Citu told the opening ceremony of the headquarters of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC) in Bucharest.

He said the centre would enjoy a "solid and varied baggage of expertise."

"I share the view that resilience must be conceptualised from a perspective that allows for operational conclusions. Strengthening resilience has become a national imperative from a NATO and EU perspective. The centre will enjoy a strong and varied background of expertise, which will undoubtedly generate added value benefitting Romania and its partners," added the prime minister.

President Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu inaugurated the E-ARC headquarters.

Also attending the opening was NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and European Commission Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic.

On 19 May, the Romanian government passed a decision on the establishment and operation of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre.