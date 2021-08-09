PM Citu: From September, electronic invoicing system for companies in relation to public institutions

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that from September this year, business operators will use an electronic invoicing system to upload, store and download the invoices they issue when working with public institutions, under a pilot project that will be implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

"E-Invoicing: as promised, we are introducing electronic invoicing between companies. From September 2021, businesses will use an electronic invoicing system to upload, store and download the invoices they issue when working with public institutions. The systems will be implemented by the Ministry of Finance via the National Centre for Financial Information, under a pilot programme," Citu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The prime minister adds that this is the first stage in the development of the electronic invoicing information system, which is to be generalised to include relations among all business operators.

"With the commissioning of the electronic invoicing system for public procurement, Romania is in line with the relevant European standards," Citu explained.