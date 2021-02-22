PM Citu: I don't think solution chosen by miners solves problems

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday, in reference to the the Jiu Valley miners' protest, that it is not a solution that solves the problems and stressed that he will not allow a 'Miners' Rampage' in his mandate, according to AGERPRES.

"It is a difficult field and we know very well that this transition to a green economy across the EU is coming with problems. I understand them, I know they are going through a difficult period. I don't think the solution they have chosen is one that solves the problems. This government has made it very clear both last year and this year that wages have been paid on time. We have solutions for the next three months, as well. At the same time I think we need to look at the whole picture of the economy. I don't think the solution they have chosen is a good one. In 2020, when all the salaries were paid, of the miners' as well, every month in Romania there were 4 million people in furlough, because we are going through the biggest health crisis," Citu said before the meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau.

He pointed out that many politicians take advantage of the miners.

"It doesn't seem normal to me what is happening, that's why I say we find solutions, I understand them, I know they're going through a difficult situation, the formula by which they are trying to solve this situation doesn't seem the wisest to me, but it seems that there are many politicians who take advantage, as other politicians of the same sort have also taken advantage in recent years of this social category. Remember what happened in the '90s. I can only say to both Romanians and Bucharesters, that I will never allow for something that happened during the term of Iliescu [Ion Iliescu, former Romanian president - ed.n.] and of other socialists to happen in Romania, during my term. No 'Miners' Rampage' will take place in this mandate," the prime minister declared.