PM Citu: I will create working group at Environment Ministry to improve SUMAL, with the help of NGOs

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that a working group will be set up at the Ministry of Environment to improve the functioning of the electronic wood tracking system - SUMAL, which will also include representatives of NGOs.

"I had a meeting this morning with environmental activists and one of the journalists who were attacked in a forest in the Suceava County last week. It is clear that we cannot leave things like this, we cannot tolerate violence in any situation. The authorities must do their job to ensure that Romanian citizens are safe, and those who make mistakes have to pay! Following today's discussion, we decided that SUMAL, the electronic wood tracking system, must be improved in terms of efficiency and to ensure transparency. Therefore, a working group will be created at the Ministry of Environment, and the representatives of the NGOs will take part in the whole process," said Florin Citu, on Wednesday, in a post on Facebook.

The head of the Executive had a meeting on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, with the environmental activists Tiberiu Bosutar and Gabriel Paun and with journalist Radu Mocanu. AGERPRES