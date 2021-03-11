PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in Romania are not part of the problematic batch from Austria, following which several countries have suspended immunization with this type of serum, stressing that vaccination will continue at the same pace and the appointments for the third stage will start on March 15.

"From the information we have so far, the batch in which those few problems appeared was not distributed in Romania, so we do not have this batch in Romania. We will see what decision we will take, but the vaccination campaign goes on. We have already announced today that we will receive an additional 170,000 Pfizer doses in March, and as you know, we agreed in January to supplement the Pfizer doses by 8 million, which will start in April. So there is no problem for Romania to continue at the same pace as before the vaccination campaign. You know very well that it was a successful campaign and it is a successful campaign in Romania", Florin Citu told B1 TV when asked about the fact that in 9 EU countries the vaccination with the serum produced by AstraZeneca has been stopped and how does this affect Romania.

The prime minister pointed out that this vaccination campaign is not made as "a title of glory"."We do it because the faster we vaccinate people, the more we can keep the economy open, we can afford to get back to normal faster, that's why we do it," the head of the Government said.Citu confirmed that the appointments for the third stage of vaccination will start on March 15."We will start with third stage with everyone, so we are starting faster just to return to normal faster", the prime minister explained.