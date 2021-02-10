PM Citu: Raising taxes is a red line gov't will not cross

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the government, through the measures planned for the approval of the national budget, does attempt to raise taxes, explaining that the reform of loss-making state-owned companies will not require that.

His statement was in response to how the government would ensure that the restructuring of some state-owned companies would not be made at the expense of the citizens, in line with the guarantees that "there will be no companies or institutions that will fire competent people to keep cronies" and that" there will be no tariff increases for some companies to provide their financial needs."

"First of all, through the measures we are taking, more money remains in the private sector; it remains with companies, it remains with the citizens, thank to these measures. I have said from the word go that we will not raise taxes, and we will not increase taxes. Raising taxes is a red line that we will not cross, we will not raise taxes, which means that citizens will not be affected and so will the privately-owned companies. It is a year in which we expect economic growth, so I do not see things so bad: a plan of 4-percent economic growth and a 7-percent government deficit also means a strong stimulus to the economy," Citu said on Wednesday at the Government House.Regarding the reform of state-owned companies, he said that "you cannot be sure who will leave and who will not leave," adding that that will be seen when restructuring plans are presented.The prime minister underlined that one cannot speak of budgetary austerity, asked about such a choice.Asked if extra money could not be brought to the budget by stopping "contraband," he said a reform of the National Tax Management Authority (ANAF) was being considered.

AGERPRES