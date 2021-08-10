PM Citu: Without reforms, there will be no resources allocated

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday, at the end of the governing coalition meeting, said that where there will be no reforms, no budgetary resources will be allocated.

Asked if he had received a response to his request for ministry reforms, the head of Executive said: "We have asked for the next budget rectification. If we don't see reform prepared, we will not allocate resources."

"Some reforms are underway, as I understood, we will receive more details in the next period, which is why we do not allocate the resources they requested right now, we allocate less resources," he added.According to him, there must be responsibility on the part of each minister for the implementation of his own government programme."Every minister must find the solutions to implement the governing programme. The solutions do not come from elsewhere. And if the solutions found so far have not been good, it is also the responsibility of each minister to find these solutions," he said.Regarding the statement of the USR PLUS co-president Dacian Ciolos, according to which the entire Government should be assessed, including the PM, Citu said that "everyone's activity is assessed by the Romanians."Asked if he will resign as PM if he loses the position of PNL (National Liberal Party) leader, Florin Citu replied: "I will give you the same answer: I am in the race for the leadership of the National Liberal Party."Regarding the dissolution of the SIIJ, he mentioned that this topic has not been discussed at the coalition meeting on Tuesday.On the other hand, the PM announced that there will be three emergency ordinances to be presented in first reading regarding the MDLP that they will discuss at the government meeting on Wednesday, two of them aiming at the "Anghel Saligny" project and the other regarding the adjustment of prices for construction materials.