PM Ciuca, after meeting with President of Parliament in Chisinau: We want to strengthen bridges between Romania, Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed, on Thursday, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Parliament in Chisinau, Igor Grosu, his wish to "consolidate the bridges" between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release sent by the Government.

According to the cited source, the head of the Executive expressed appreciation for the adoption of the law granting the Romanian language the status of official language in the Republic of Moldova and for the reparation of the consequences generated by the Soviet regime regarding the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, told Agerpres.

"Romania fully supports the European path of the Republic of Moldova, the state stability and the security of its citizens. Last year we demonstrated that standing together we can overcome difficult moments. We want to do more than that, to strengthen the bridges between us and to develop economically together, thus ensuring prosperity for our citizens," stated Ciuca.

According to the press release, during the meeting in Chisinau, the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, presented the legislative situation related to the nine points of conditionality related to the process of opening negotiations for the accession to the European Union and thanked for the support given by the specialized committees of the Romanian Parliament.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca paid an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Thursday, having meetings in Chisinau with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu.