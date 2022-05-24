PM Ciuca: Although apparently unnatural, PNL's coalition with PSD ensured much needed stability

Although apparently unnatural, the Natural Liberal Party - Social Democratic Party coalition has "ensured the stability" Romania needed, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday told the symposium titled "The National Liberal Party between the first and second modernization of Romania: 147 years of liberalism" organized at the Central University Library.

"We need to build, we need to carry out projects and they must be adjusted to everything the dynamics and evolution of the current events means. For all this to happen, in order to be able to create projects, we need stability. But in a situation in which everything has been turned upside down, with everything facing the effects of the pandemic crisis, through the effects of the energy and gas price crisis to the effects of the Russian forces' illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, governing is far from easy. Finding solutions is key to governing, and a solution was found for these times of crisis, that of forming a coalition, even if it seemed unnatural at some point, but which has ensured in these six months the stability we needed for Romania to achieve the goals it has set itself. Of course, this is just a milestone result, but we have economic growth, together with the other members of the coalition we have been able to ensure the balance and secure investor confidence so as to maintain the economic balance, the jobs and be able to deal with the vulnerable categories who bear all these consequences," said Ciuca.

According to the Liberal Prime Minister, this coalition does not imply changing the political approach of the parties that make it up. AGERPRES