PM Ciuca: Breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon going in energy transition direction

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca maintains that breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources is going, from a strategic point of view, in the sense already drawn up on a Euro-Atlantic level for energy transition.

"On a strategic level, breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources, reducing the dependence on players attacking our values, is going in the sense already drawn up on a Euro-Atlantic level for the energy transition. On a short and medium-term, it determines the diversification of sources, the technological advance and the economic-investment reorientation in several areas. Moreover, this type of emergencies determine the convergence of positions in terms of energy policies among member states. Energy transformation is one of the essential strategic changes in the current context," the Prime Minister said at the sixth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, told Agerpres.

He mentioned that Romania stressed the consolidation of interconnections and the diversification of the energy mix, through the development of new production projects, including nuclear energy and natural gas.

"Romania has constantly emphasised the continued development of infrastructure projects, especially the consolidation of interconnections and the diversification of the energy mix, through the development of new production projects, including nuclear and natural gas. We are well positioned for the transition to a development model based on sustainable energy consumption, and the joint energy and technological projects with the US strategic partner have once again proven to be a beneficial vision for Romania. The effort and message of the Euro-Atlantic community of firm support for respect for international law, values and democratic principles and rejection of revisionism, spheres of influence and power politics become at least as important," the prime minister mentioned.

Nicolae Ciuca highlighted that informational resilience is "essential for transatlantic cohesion," in the context in which the aggression in Ukraine "was also accompanied by the exacerbation of propaganda".

"In a global context of competition between democracies and autocracies and in the geopolitical reality imposed by the Russian provocation in Ukraine, informational resilience is essential for transatlantic cohesion. The aggression in Ukraine was also accompanied by the exacerbation of propaganda, and Russia is not the only actor with such attitudes. Romania is deeply anchored in a Euro-Atlantic system of security and solidarity, which has proved to be unshakable until now, being engaged in joint efforts to increase the national and social resilience of the mass media. It becomes essential to transmit these interests, values and concerns, together with the Euro-Atlantic partners and allies and partners with shared interests worldwide. This is the foundation of the resettlement of the global world, which will maintain the values and the free and democratic way of life with which our generation lived, which we want our children to enjoy as well," Nicolae Ciuca pointed out.