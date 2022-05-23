PM Ciuca, Bundesrat President Ramelow on energy security developments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Bundesrat, Bodo Ramelow, who is on his first visit to Romania, the discussions aimed at deepening the bilateral dialogue, developing the Romanian-German economic relations, but also the developments related to energy security in the context of the crisis in Ukraine, reads a gov't release.

During the dialogue, the importance of this year was highlighted, which marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty between Romania and Germany on friendly cooperation and partnership in Europe.

The two senior officials stressed the interest in deepening the bilateral cooperation, especially the economic one and on the strategic sectors (green hydrogen, transport infrastructure, energy, etc.), noting the importance of maintaining a constant flow of information on the conditions of the Romanian mobile/seasonal workers.

"The economic cooperation represents a basic pillar of the bilateral relationship, Germany being the most important trading partner of Romania and the third investor on the Romanian market. The Romanian Government has expressed its readiness, in this context, to provide sustainable alternative facilities and capabilities for the relocation of German industry from Russia, Asia or even Ukraine," the release reads.

At the same time, from the perspective of energy security, the prime minister presented the opportunities generated by the exploitation of deep-sea gas on the Black Sea and the importance of diversifying the gas supply routes, at European level, to which Romania can actively contribute.

The gov't release also states that there has been a wide convergence of views on the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine, with the two officials condemning the brutality of this illegal and unjustified war.

"The importance of European solidarity has been acknowledged, both in terms of responding to Russian aggression and in supporting Ukrainian citizens. It was stressed the need to remain vigilant and to combat disinformation and propaganda promoted by Russian sources, which aim to glorify the citizens' trust in the state and its authorities," the source says.

Last but not least, Prime Minister Ciuca noted the role of the Romanian community in Germany and that of the community of ethnic Germans in Romania, which offers a solid bridge between our countries.

"The contribution of the Romanians who live and work in Germany offers mutual advantages at the level of the bilateral relationship. Romanian citizens - doctors, scientists, engineers, workers - represent the largest and best integrated community in Germany and contribute to social well-being and cultural diversity," the release says.