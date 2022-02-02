 
     
PM Ciuca: Energy Minister will be in charge of recalculation of electricity and gas bills

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at the Government meeting that the Ministry of Energy will be in charge of all coordination and monitoring activities regarding the recalculation of electricity and gas bills, "so that the part of non-correlation and non-adjustment does not happen again."

At the request of the Prime Minister, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Energy, Dan-Dragos Dragan, presented a series of data on the process of recovering the wrongly issued electricity bills, Agerpres reports.

He underscored that, at the same time, by GEO No. 3/2020, which identified and indicated the new thresholds for energy and natural gas capping for domestic and industrial consumers, the aim was to keep the impact on the IT systems that suppliers use to a minimum.

