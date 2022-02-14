PM Ciuca: Making Cernavoda reactors 3, 4 operational, as well as small modular reactors - medium and long-term measures

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday, in the context of the visit conducted to Cernavoda, that the Government offered guarantees regarding the continuation of the projects to make reactors 3 and 4 operational, as well as the small modular reactors, but that these are measures for the medium and long term.

"I was with the Minister of Energy, with the Minister of Agriculture to two very important objectives - the Nuclear Plant in Cernavoda, where, together with the plant's management team and, of course, that of the Energy Ministry, I confirmed, practically, the interest that the Government has in view of consolidating our energy capacity and we also offered guarantees in view of continuing projects to make operational reactors 3 and 4 and, of course, continuing projects for small modular reactors, all these activities to take place in a time frame not on the short-term, but target measures in the medium and long term," said Ciuca, at the start of the government sitting.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of coordination between ministries, so that the Energy Ministry and the Finance Ministry establish the way in which each of the stages provided in the energy capacity development plan will be fulfilled.