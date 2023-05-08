PM Ciuca meets Italian minister of enterprises; decarbonization, digitalization of European economy - on agenda of discussions

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, the Italian Minister of Enterprises and "Made in Italy", Adolfo Urso, the agenda of the discussions being focused on Romanian-Italian bilateral economic cooperation, respectively on the decarbonization and digitalization initiatives of the European economy.

According to a Government's release, the two interlocutors appreciated the very good level of economic cooperation, constituting a central pillar of the collaboration between Romania and Italy."This dimension is complemented by the contribution of the strong communities of Romanian citizens in Italy and Italian citizens in Romania who act as a strong link between the two countries", the press release states.At the same time, the areas where there is interest and opportunities for bilateral cooperation were mentioned, in a context in which Prime Minister Ciuca emphasized the significant potential of sectors such as energy, automotive, IT, clothing."The parties also noted the convergence of positions in the discussions regarding the European industrial policy, emphasizing that the initiatives proposed and discussed in Brussels must support the industry as a basis for strengthening resilience", the cited source informs.Also, the two officials noted that the privileged link between Romania and Italy is also confirmed by the exemplary coordination of the two states within the EU and NATO, especially in the context of the need to manage common crises and challenges, especially those generated by the war aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.In this context, the interlocutors presented the vision of participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and agreed to explore the preparation of joint projects.Last but not least, the prime minister reiterated his thanks for the constant support shown by Italy both for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and for the advancement of our country's accession process to the OECD, which will make Romania's economy a destination of increased interest for investors from all developed economies of the world.