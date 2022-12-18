PM Ciuca: Minority Rights Day, opportunity to reaffirm solid partnership between majority and minorities

Minority Rights Day is a good opportunity to celebrate the ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity in Romania, but also to reaffirm the solid partnership between the majority and minorities, based on mutual respect, in solidarity and attachment to democratic values and principles, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of Government conveyed a message on Sunday on the occasion of Minority Rights Day in Romania, according to agerpres.ro.

"On this occasion, I assure all Romanian citizens belonging to national minorities of my full consideration and send them warm congratulations. Today's Romania is a stable democracy, built on the joint effort of all its citizens, and history has shown us that the accomplishment of great national projects rested on embracing the same ideals, regardless of ethnic, linguistic, religious or cultural background," reads the Prime Minister's message.

According to him, the Government of Romania is firmly committed to the efforts to consolidate an inclusive, tolerant society, of dialogue and pluralism, and the defense of the rights and interests of national minorities, in parallel with the promotion of respect for diversity, the preservation of the culture and identity of minorities are priorities.

"Furthermore, the fight against anti-Semitic, extremist, xenophobic, racist or hate-inciting attitudes and manifestations is a constant concern on the Executive's agenda. The promotion and consolidation of fundamental rights and freedoms, of the European principles that define our society, represent the guarantee of a prosperous future and need our involvement, of all of us. Many Happy Returns to all Romanian citizens who belong to national minorities!," Nicolae Ciuca said.