PM Ciuca on gov't rotation: There is agreed protocol in coalition, no discussion on renegotiating ministries

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday, with reference to the government rotation, that there is a protocol agreed upon in the coalition and that the "component" of renegotiating ministries was not discussed, told Agerpres.

"PNL has given proof of seriousness in everything it undertook and in assuming responsibilities at the level of the Government, as well as within the coalition. At this moment, there is a protocol agreed upon with all members of the coalition, in the future we will ensure that the provisions of the protocol are respected, that the switch is taking place as I mentioned, and this component, of renegotiating ministries and analysing any other possibilities of change within the coalition, we did not discuss it, we did not agree to it and we maintain the elements that we approved when we formed the coalition. It's a contract that we all signed, so let us stick to the contract," said Ciuca, at the end of the PNL National Political Bureau meeting.

He argued that discussing this topic four months before the switch is useless.

Ciuca was also asked if the ministers of Energy, Virgil Popescu, and of the Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, might be replaced, in the context of criticism from the Social Democrats.

"The same thing is probably happening on the part of other people, it is a matter that we are negotiating at the level of the coalition leadership and they are only the delight of these referrals to one side and another without having consistency in what is happening," said the prime minister.

Asked if he trusts the PSD, Ciuca answered: "Trust is built over time, trust is built through mutual respect. As long as we have respected everything we have undertaken, I think it is the point where we should acknowledge that there is also a certain amount of trust between us, regardless of the context and the discussions that take place on both sides".