PM Ciuca: Reopening the Metropolitan Bishopric of Basarabia consecrates lasting connection of Moldova with Romania

The 30th anniversary of the reopening of the Christian Orthodox Metropolitan Bishopric of Basarabia, which thus became part of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church, consecrates, once more, the enduring bond between Moldova and Romania, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says in a message delivered in Moldova by head of the Romanian Prime Minister's Chancellery Mircea Abrudean.

"It is 30 years since the act of historical reparation represented by the reopening of the Metropolitan Bishopric of Basarabia, which thus once again became part of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church. On this occasion, I want to send my congratulations and warm wishes for health, long life and prosperity to the Patriarch of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church Father Daniel, Archbishop of Chisinau and Metropolitan Bishop of Basarabia Father Peter, members of the clergy and all the parishioners. This moment, with special symbolism, which we mark just a few days after the celebration of the Centennial of the Coronation in Alba Iulia of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie as monarchs of Greater Romania, consecrates, once more, the lasting bond between Moldova and Romania, two nations built on the common foundation of history, language, culture and traditions of the Romanians," reads Ciuca's message.

At the same time, the prime minister says that religious freedom, the right of citizens to express their ethnic and religious identity, pluralism, respect for diversity, tolerance, inclusion are attributes of democratic and modern societies that states, through the institutions and mechanisms they have developed, are under an obligation to promote and defend.

He also voices hope that, through dialogue and loyal co-operation with Moldova's state officials, the difficulties faced by the Metropolitan Bishopric of Basarabia, especially those related to the assignment of the rights to use the properties confiscated by the Soviet regime, will be overcome.

"Certainly, the years to come will bring new challenges, but I am convinced that you will continue, with the same devotion, the mission, acting to the benefit of people and communities and, at the same time, contributing to strengthening the relationship between our nations. May you have many and fruitful years!" AGERPRES