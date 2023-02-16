PM Ciuca: Romania has potential to perform in three areas: energy, agriculture and IT&C

Romania has the potential to perform in at least three fields, energy, agriculture and the food industry and the IT&C industry, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

PM Ciuca participated on Thursday evening in the AMCHAM CEO BUSINESS Forum, an event organized in the context of the 30th anniversary of AMCHAM's activity in Romania.

"Allow me to thank you for your entire activity and I wish you many years ahead, more challenging and with more investments. (...) You have invested, but there is still room. As such, we are doing everything necessary to we ensure the investment space. (...) The activity of the government team and the constant dialogue that defines our relationship have shown the support of the Government that I lead for the business milieu and for development-oriented investments. (...) Continue to trust Romania, in the potential and opportunities that our economy offers. (...) Romania has resources, it has a well-trained workforce (...) we have the potential to perform, at least, in three fields. Namely, the energy field, Romania has more potential for the development of the energy field than we think today", declared Nicolae Ciuca.

The prime minister added that, at the same time, Romania has a huge agricultural potential.

"It is unacceptable for a country, which is considered by all other European countries to be the breadbasket of Europe, to import food products, and for the trade balance deficit to be very strongly impacted by the import of goods, services, food products. As thus, agriculture and the food industry represent the second priority area, from my perspective for what should also be the attention of the business environment, because from here we can bring money to the budget and achieve economic growth, adding value to our agricultural production. It is neither little nor in a limited segment, it is very diversified and can provide us with everything we need", declared Ciuca.

The head of the Government pointed out that the third priority area represents the IT&C industry and technology.

"Here, too, there is potential for whatever your field of interest may mean," he added.

The prime minister also emphasized the fact that Romania offers political stability.

"Political stability is what, from my point of view, ensured confidence in the dialogue. It allowed us to make decisions, maybe not the best every time, but in a very well aggregated political framework we were sometimes able to return, sometimes to modify. Here, through the political decisions, through the dialogue we had with civil society, with the business milieu, we ensured that predictability and alignment of our policies with the new European strategies. Beyond the alignment with the European strategies, here we are today discussing the alignment of our policies with the Romania-United States Strategic Partnership. AGERPRES