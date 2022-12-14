PM Ciuca to pay working visit to Paris in order to attend OECD Council session dedicated to Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Paris on Thursday, in order to attend the special session of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Council dedicated to Romania and, on this occasion, he will also submit the initial memorandum regarding the accession to the OECD, told Agerpres.

In the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday, the PM thanked the ministries and institutions involved in drafting the memorandum, announcing that the document will be filed on Thursday, at the OECD headquarters in Paris.

"It is a national demarche which we have assumed since the beginning of the governing. Throughout this year, in June, we managed to obtain the roadmap. Tomorrow, we will file the initial memorandum, a very important document, on which depends the coherence of the course up to the unfolding of those stages of clarification and verification for the fulfillment of OECD standards. So that, at the end, we can be among the countries which ensure 90 percent of the total volume of foreign investments at world level," the PM stated.

In the opening of the special session of the OECD Council, the head of the Executive in Bucharest will participate in the Paris Conference of the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) - "Tackling Growing Disruption" and he will also have a meeting with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, along whom he will hold press statements.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the inauguration of the "George Enescu" Square, in Paris.

Within the visit, PM Nicolae Ciuca is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Romanian community in France.