PM Dancila announces Development and Investment Fund becoming operational

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Development and Investment Fund is now operational. It is designed to make sure the "fair and balanced" development of local communities throughout Romania.

"Starting today, we provide funding for investment projects by transferring 300 million lei from the Ministry of Public Finance to the National Strategy and Forecast Board. There are money that the Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (PSD-ALDE) government is making available to city halls and universities to develop projects for citizens; we are talking about nurseries, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, road infrastructure, water supply, gas and electricity projects and any other investment that people need, "Dancila said in the beginning of a government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the procedure for submitting projects has been simplified. "Only two documents are needed to be submitted for obtaining funding," Dancila explained.

"For investments in local communities (...) under this fund, we provide 10, billion euro for the next 20 years to town halls, intercommunity development associations and universities," said Dancila.