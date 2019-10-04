PM Dancila backs legislative initiative for Colectiv fire victims' medical treatment coverage as long as necessary

Premier Viorica Dancila announced her support for the Colectiv club fire victims' law change proposal so that they should have their medical care costs covered for as long as needed.

"I received the letter of the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy and in the last days we looked for solutions to offer them the support they need. 'Just as our disease is for life, we need the treatment to be the same', they said. And they were right, therefore I will support their proposal for the amendment of the law so that they can have their healthcare costs covered for as long as needed. This is a moral duty and a fair measure to support these heavily tried youth and their families, who've been through so much suffering," Dancila wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Sorina Pintea said that the Colectiv fire victims will have access to treatment, both in the country and abroad, as long as necessary.

"Following the open letter they addressed us, I had a discussion with the Prime Minister and today I briefed those present at this meeting about this discussion. The conclusion is that we support their proposal to amend the law so that they will have their medical bills covered as long as needed. We also discussed about the patient transfer documents. Although the settlement deadline is December 31, 2020, they told me they want to make sure they will have access to treatment as long as they need to. We agreed to pen a proposal for an emergency ordinance to change the Health Law. On Monday we will send them our version of the text. This is actually just a change of a phrase so as to put to rest their fears that they could see their access to treatment cut," the minister told a press conference.

Sorina Pintea mentioned that starting from last year, the Colectiv patients can get treatment both at home and abroad in public or private medical facilities, as per the provisions of Ordinance No. 8 of 2018.

According to the Health Minister, 16 Colectiv fire victims are currently getting their medical treatment costs settled.

"According to Health Ministry data, of the 30 patients who entered the program, 16 benefit from cost settlements in 2019," the minister said.