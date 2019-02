Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will not attend on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the swearing-in ceremony of new Development and Transport Ministers Daniel Suciu and Razvan Cuc because she has left on a visit to Madrid.

The information was confirmed to AGERPRES by Spokesman of the Government Nelu Barbu.Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan will attend the investiture ceremony on behalf of the Government.