PM Dancila, French Ambassador Ramis address last evolutions on domestic political scene

The latest evolutions on the domestic political scene, as well as the bilateral co-operation and the one at European level were the topics addressed on Friday by the Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis.

During the talks, the two officials have also talked about the aspects in connection with the priorities and the outcome of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. As regards the evolution PRES RO 2019 in its entirety, the Romanian Premier stressed the significant efforts dedicated to the European agenda's advancement, in the spirit of a unitary, cohesive and inclusive approach assumed at the mandate's take over," the gov't informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Both Premier Viorica Dancila and ambassador Michele Ramis voiced satisfaction for the way the Romania-France Season is unfolding in all its dimensions.