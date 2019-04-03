PM Viorica Dancila: 'In no state do ambassadors set PM's agenda'

In no state do the ambassadors set the agenda of the prime minister, on Wednesday Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said, in the context of the fact that twelve embassies of several states expressed "concerns about the rule of law" in our country.

Read also: Laura Codruta Kovesi: 'Court ruled to lift judicial control ordered in my case'

"Today [Wednesday] I saw the point of view of a group of ambassadors. I wanted to have an individual discussion with each ambassador in this group, but they refused. I remind Misters and Madams Ambassadors that we are in Romania and that I have a direct dialogue with my counterparts. I recommend that they address the authorities of the country they belong to, because in no state do the ambassadors set the agenda of the prime minister and I will not allow this. They must show respect for Romania, as our ambassadors, to each state, either a member of the European Union or a third country, have respect for that state," the prime minister said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania's ability to fight crime or corruption".

The joint document, released on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France and Germany, is signed by the following states: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the US and Sweden.

"We, Romania's international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania's ability to fight crime or corruption," reads the document.

The signatories speak about the fact that there has been no dialogue on this issue.

"Unfortunately, our official requests for dialogue on these issues have remained unanswered since the beginning of January this year," the document mentions.

AGERPRES .