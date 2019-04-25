PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted.

"The head of the Government in Bucharest congratulated Mrs Ambassador Jiang Yu on recently taking over the office as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania and assured her of the entire support of the Romanian authorities. The discussions highlighted the dynamic character of the political dialogue and of the bilateral cooperation between Romania and the People's Republic of China, which are based on a long friendship, understanding, mutual respect, strengthened over the seven decades since the establishment of the diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila evoked the substance meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, on the sidelines of the summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - the People's Republic of China cooperation format (Dubrovnik, 12 April), as well as the meeting with the delegation led by First-ranked Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Zhang Qingli, on the occasion of the visit to Bucharest, held between 20 and 23 April," a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, Dancila hailed the cooperation level between the two states, showing that the People's Republic of China is a very good trade partner of Romania in the Asian area. In this context, Romania's interest for a balanced growth of the bilateral commercial exchanges was highlighted, as well as for an active participation in economic missions, international fairs and exhibitions in both directions.

"The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China congratulated Romania for exercising a successful Presidency at the EU Council. Viorica Dancila highlighted that Romania endorses the strengthening of the EU-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with the commitments taken on at the EU-China Summit (Brussels, 9 April 2019). The meeting also occasioned the tackling of the main topics of the sectorial cooperation, namely the legal framework in focus, with an emphasis on areas with the potential to boost trade and human, tourism, educational, cultural, business contacts, including at local level. Moreover, it was welcomed the level of administrative cooperation provided by the institutional twinning of cities and counties of Romania and the People's Republic of China. During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two countries at the UN level were discussed, including in terms of the mutual support of candidacies," the release mentioned.