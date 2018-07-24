PM Dancila, Montenegro president Djukanovic talk about boosting cooperation in energy, tourism

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on an official visit to Montenegro has met on Wednesday with this country's President Milo Djukanovic, the two high dignitaries having agreed to boost cooperation in energy, with a stress on interconnectivity, as well as in tourism, education and culture, says a release by the gov't sent to AGERPRES.

Both officials have stressed the special significance, at regional level included, of Montenegro's membership in NATO both under aspects of the NATO democratic values and stability and from the perspective of strengthening regional resilience in a period of uncertainties and hardships, the release adds.The Romanian Premier expressed her conviction that Montenegro will continue in the following five years to get closer to its EU membership target. Moreover, she stressed the appreciation for the progress obtained by this country on its European path and said confident that during Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, Montenegro will achieve decisive steps in its relationship with the EU.The Montenegrin President presented the negotiation stage of his country's accession to the EU, expressing hope that by the end of Romania's rotating presidency at the helm of the EU Council, significant progress will be made in the open negotiation chapters.Viorica Dancila added that the Western Balkans are a priority of Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, specifying that the Romanian side will continue to actively back the European road-map of Montenegro, through transfer of expertise and other proper gears, included."In order to increase the number of tourists between the two countries, the need to set up a direct flight between Romania and Montenegro was stressed," the release adds.