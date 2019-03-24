PM Dancila on moving Romanian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: 'I said all constitutional steps should be taken'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday night told private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that when she talked about moving the Romanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem she mentioned that such a thing would only take place when all the steps enshrined in the Constitution are taken.

"In my speech I spoke about moving the embassy to Jerusalem but (...) I did formulate it in a proper manner, I said we must take all the constitutional steps. I didn't say: I will move the embassy. I said we must observe the Constitution," Viorica Dancila said.

She expressed her disappointment in the Presidential Administration's reaction following her speech in the United States of America.

"I think that the president's statement and the way he voiced himself, talking about ignorance, about the fact that the Romanian Premier has no idea about the steps, only disappointed me. Because I had a correct approach and I took into consideration the fact that the Constitution must be observed. The fact that in my opinion we must take this step, this is another matter, but it is a personal opinion, the important thing is to observe the Constitution," the Premier mentioned.

In her opinion, President Klaus Iohannis should analyse the whole context and make the best decision for Romania.

"The fact that we want the embassy to be moved, the fact that we want to be close to the United States of America and Israel does not move us away from the European Union or the EU Member States. Whatever I can do in this respect, as Prime minister, I will do. (...) The final decision according to the Constitution is up to the president," Viorica Dancila added.

President Klaus Iohannis deems that by the statements referring to moving Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Romanian Premier "demonstrates once again her total ignorance in the field of foreign policy," according to a release by the Presidential Administration on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Sunday at the Conference of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the US that Romania's embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after "the conclusion of the analysis" and in full consensus with all constitutional factors involved.

