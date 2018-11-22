PM Dancila: 'Pro-European road, only solution for Moldova, Moldovans' prosperity'

The pro-European road is the only solution for the Republic of Moldova and for the prosperity of the Moldovan people, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a joint news conference with her Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip at the end of a joint meeting of the two national governments.

"We discussed with the prime minister, with the members of the government of the Republic of Moldova the latest developments in the bilateral, economic and trade relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. That provided us the opportunity to see how to boost relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, have a sectoral approach to co-operation between the two countries, talk about concrete projects that we are implementing and a roadmap with responsible people, and at the same time to see how to stimulate our projects already in progress," said Dancila.

She also mentioned the signing of several bilateral agreements and documents in various areas.

"Which shows that we have made important steps going forward, and what we have begun today, we must continue at a future stage," Dancila said.

She mentioned that her talks with Filip were also aimed at boosting investment.

"The fact that we have an example, and I mean the Vest Mold Transgaz, makes us believe that we can have other objectives, that we can have other investment that will tighten the relationships between the two countries," said Dancila.

The meeting also focused on Romania assuming the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2019.

"We talked about the reforms that the Republic of Moldova should make, about the Republic of Moldova's European Union membership, and Romania is willing to provide expertise and to provide experts for these reforms and to support the Republic of Moldova on a pro-European road. We believe the pro-European road is the only solution for the Republic of Moldova and the prosperity of Moldovans," Dancila said.

She added that ongoing bilateral projects were looked into for the latest development.

"Another discussion is about co-operation among ministers. We believe that a much closer cooperation through the participation of Romanian ministers at events or discussions in Chisinau would very much boost and bring even closer our countries," Dancila said.

