PM Dancila: Proposals for European Commissioners were not rejected: USR embarasses Romania

Proposals for the European Commissioner were not rejected, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, adding that USR (Save Romania Union) is the one who is "embarrassing" Romania, for it makes lobby in Brussels for the candidates not to be accepted.

"I made the proposals for European Commissioner. The proposals were not rejected. I saw that they said publicly the proposals were rejected. However, I do not hold such information. I was not called by the head of the European Commission to be informed about the rejection of the proposals that I made. If these proposals are not accepted, though, I will come with new ones, but for now I don't have this information and I should have had it," Dancila told a press conference in Pitesti.

"She criticized USR, saying that this party works against the national interest. "They always work against our country's interest. All candidates, regardless of the political group they belong to, because of course that USR started to make lobby in Brussels too, so that the Romanian candidate fails. I saw their public statements embarrassing us all. I don't know if they embarrasses themselves in the country, but they embarrass Romania abroad," added Dancila.