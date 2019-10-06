PM Dancila says budget revision next Friday

The budget revision is going to be approved next Friday, when the gov't will gather in sitting, on Sunday said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in eastern Husi.

"The budget rectification will take place (next) Friday. We will have a gov't sitting (next) Friday, we will have the budget rectification and a lot of pieces of legislation long awaited by the entire country," the premier said in Husi.

Viorica Dancila declared herself confident that the censure motion due for debate and vote next Thursday will not pass, sustaining that she counts on the responsibility of the MPs from both the PSD (ruling Social Democratic Party) and from other political parties who are aware of the country's need for stability.

The premier condemned the attitude of president Klaus Iohannis who has said repeatedly that the current gov't must go.

"Very dangerous it is that the President of Romania who should be the president of us all, is the one who demands for this gov't to fall, this being exactly what a president must not do. I believe we should exit this electoral campaign logic and each of us accomplish their constitutional obligations," Dancila