PM Dancila says fight against corruption must go on, yet focused on prevention, not showing off

The fight against corruption must go on, but it needs to be focused on prevention instead on the showing off area, on Wednesday night said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"So far, an exclusive focus existed on the fight against corruption, and the fight against crime stayed behind, on secondary spot. We cannot accept this. The fight against corruption must go on, and yet we have to focus it from the showing off area and exclusive allocation of resources and attention to the prevention area," Dancila said at the Victoria Palace.