PM Dancila says gov't endorses draft piece of legislation on ridesharing

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that the draft piece of legislation on the regulation of the persons' alternative transport services through digital applications will be adopted in Tuesday's gov't sitting.

"Today we endorse the draft piece of legislation on the regulation of the persons' alternative transport services through digital applications, a draft we have addressed last week in a first lecture. We will set a formula that will ensure the passengers' transportation in safe conditions and encourage the competition, so that the citizens could opt for the best quality services," the Premier said at the beginning of the gov't sitting.

Ridesharing platforms such as Uber, Bolt or Clever have defrauded the state budget over the last four years, making illicit revenues from unauthorized activities in our country, and the urgency of an Alternative Transport Ordinance is not justified, consider the representatives of the Confederation of Licensed Romanian Operators and Hauliers (COTAR), in a press release issued on June 6 for AGERPRES.

They urge Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu to withdraw from the decision-making transparency the OUG draft on alternative car and driver transport, "in order not to violate the legislation and the Constitution of Romania".

"The Romanians, drivers and users have shown to the Government that they still want a civilized urban transport. We have demonstrated that the users and the drivers with whom we collaborate support the regulation of these modern urban transport services. We want the Romanian Government to keep the promise made by the Prime Minister herself and to adopt in the Government meeting this week the Emergency Ordinance regulating the urban mobility services," Catalin Codreanu, chairman of the Coalition for the Digital Economy Association said also on June 6.

The Association's data show that, annually, ridesharing services bring direct and indirect benefits of over one billion lei and offer a job for more than 20,000 partner drivers.